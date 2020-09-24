This sugar daddy has been texting me and telling me to be his baby and i was joking and telling him yes and he sent me alot of money And he wants it back, I tried sending it back to multiple ways but it wont let me because im under 18 and he has threatened me with the fbi saying he has my address and that im being tracked and I don’t know what to do at this point
Asked
Active today
Viewed 27 times
New contributor
If you have any of his money, keep it, spend it wisely or better yet put it in a savings account. Ignore the threats, they are empty. Just block his number. – Pete B. 44 mins ago
4Don't send any money back. It's almost certainly a scam. Don't spend the money either, there's a very good chance the money transfers he sent you will be reversed because the money was stolen or obtained fraudulently. If you spend it or send it back you will be on the hook for it. – JB Chouinard 40 mins ago
3I agree with ignoring the threats - it's just bluster. But don't spend the money. It might be an advance fee scam and the original deposit will get reversed eventually, or it might be stolen money from somewhere else. In either case, spending it will get OP in further trouble. The best option would be to inform the bank of a "suspicious deposit" and let them handle from there. Second best would just be to ignore it. – Steve-O 40 mins ago
If it is stolen money, the last thing you want to do is ignore it until law enforcement traces it to your account. Notify the bank at the very least, to establish that you aren't trying to keep the money. – chepner 21 mins ago
How much money did he give you, how did he give it to you, and where is the money now? – TTT 12 mins ago