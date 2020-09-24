I found this question in a past year paper for a finance module

The goal of finance is to maximise shareholders’ wealth. A company is already meeting the government standards of safety and health at the work place. Suppose the company spends money to upgrade the cafeteria as well as provide some recreational facilities for its workers. Discuss whether this means that the management of the company is not maximising shareholder wealth.

My answer targeted that: Since the safety and health standards had been met, the upgrades to cafeteria and recreational facilities are extra and do not maximise shareholders' wealth since these are extra costs. However the upgrades could provide more benefits like lower turnover rates and sick leaves which can boost productivity rate, leading to higher profits.

Is there anything I missed out? Or anything that could improve my answers.