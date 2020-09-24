Apparently farmers can hedge against high raw material prices and low crop prices by using financial instruments such as forwards and futures. Can I use financial instruments to similarly hedge my household expenses against unfavorable prices? A stable cost of living would be nice to have. Things I would like to hedge:

Housing costs (rent)

Utility costs (electricity, water, natural gas, telecommunications)

Gasoline/petrol costs

Food and beverage costs

Other consumer staple costs (e.g. laundry detergent, toothpaste, replacement light bulbs, dishwashing liquid, etc.)

Can I enter into forward or futures contracts to hedge against increases in household expenses? If so, how? Is it a good idea?