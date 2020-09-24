1

Apparently farmers can hedge against high raw material prices and low crop prices by using financial instruments such as forwards and futures. Can I use financial instruments to similarly hedge my household expenses against unfavorable prices? A stable cost of living would be nice to have. Things I would like to hedge:

  • Housing costs (rent)
  • Utility costs (electricity, water, natural gas, telecommunications)
  • Gasoline/petrol costs
  • Food and beverage costs
  • Other consumer staple costs (e.g. laundry detergent, toothpaste, replacement light bulbs, dishwashing liquid, etc.)

Can I enter into forward or futures contracts to hedge against increases in household expenses? If so, how? Is it a good idea?

| improve this question | |
0

In theory, you could hedge each of those expenses with various inflation swaps, futures, and other OTC products.

  • Housing costs can be hedged by exposing to REITs returns through LEAP Call options
  • Utility costs can be hedged by exposure to natural gas futures and call options on utility companies.
  • Gas can be hedged using an oil future contract
  • Food and beverage costs can be hedged using futures on pork belly, orange juice futures, and other agricultural commodities.
  • Other consumer staples can be hedged with inflation swaps.

While it is possible to implement a hedge, it would not result in perfect replication. The high transaction costs to implement this would make it not feasible.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.