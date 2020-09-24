When public companies pay dividends, their stock price will be reduced by the amount of the dividend. This makes sense to me, but I'm wondering if this applies when companies borrow to pay dividends (e.g. for maintaining a dividend payout during a bad year). Debt has interest costs, which the company could have avoided by not paying out the dividends it could not afford to pay. These interest costs look like avoidable value-destroying expenses. Does borrowing to pay dividends destroy value for shareholders? Does this lead to a decline in stock price that is greater than the amount of the dividend when the dividend is paid?
Not inherently. If the company growth rate is greater than the interest rate there is no negative consequence. All good debt is good debt because you earn more from your investments than the cost servicing the debt. Bad debt is the opposite.
Interest rates have been very low for publicly traded companies, historical lows.
If a company's revenue stream is disrupted, and other capital sources are disrupted, then the debt will compound the issue. Dividends would likely have been cut long before then.