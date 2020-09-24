Not inherently. If the company growth rate is greater than the interest rate there is no negative consequence. All good debt is good debt because you earn more from your investments than the cost servicing the debt. Bad debt is the opposite.

Interest rates have been very low for publicly traded companies, historical lows.

If a company's revenue stream is disrupted, and other capital sources are disrupted, then the debt will compound the issue. Dividends would likely have been cut long before then.