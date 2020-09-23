0

I scheduled a screening for heart disease with a mobile company 2 days ago. The cost is $600 which I had to pay up front and used my credit card. I was told at the time of scheduling that if I canceled my refund would be in the form of a gift card. I called to cancel today and was told the refund is a gift card that can only be used to reschedule the screening. Is this legal?

  • Why are you canceling? – David Schwartz 17 mins ago
  • Charge back and let the credit card company deal with them. "I have received no goods or services." – Aaron D. Marasco 13 mins ago

