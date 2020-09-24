I have a few Fidelity accounts including a 401k, a Roth IRA, and a brokerage account.

My brokerage account is empty right now because I sold some Yahoo shares quite some time ago and moved that money out of that account - that was a long time ago. I haven't really invested in stocks in this account so it remains with a very low balance.

My 401k I fund 20% of my check and have around 750k. My Roth contributions for the year are maxed out (I am allowed 6k per year) and have around 50k here. As far as emergency savings I have a good amount here as well enough to cover 2-3 years of expenses. I have 0 debt except for my house payment which I owe 1700 dollars a month with a remaining balance of 180k.

I'd like to take some of my savings and possibly hope to make some gains on it. Is it reasonable to use my fidelity brokerage account and invest in say a mutual fund I like FBCGX or a freedom blend like FHAPX. I'm 41 and don't plan to retire until I am 60 so I don't mind risk. I am thinking to invest around 50k and do not need this money for at least 8-10 years. Is this a sound plan?