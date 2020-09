According to CharityWatch the Boys and Girls Club of America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, whose CEO is salaried at over $800,000.00.

So clearly, it is legal for the CEOs/officers of a 501(c)(3) to take a salary.

What about 501(c)(7) "social clubs"? Can their officers take salaries? Why or why not? If they can, how does this not "inure to their benefit"?