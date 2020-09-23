I am curious as to how someone performs a carry trade using forward contracts. I've read that you go long on the currency that has the higher interest rate but this confuses me.
In particular I've read it here: https://kevinkotze.github.io/if-6-carry/ (where it's stated you take an "uncovered forward position in the high interest rate currencies")
and here: https://www.fxcm.com/ca/insights/what-is-a-currency-carry-trade/#the-yen-carry where it's stated you take a "long forward position in the high-interest curency using deliverable forex swaps"
How do the mechanics of this work? You're borrowing in the currency that has the low IR and lending/accruing interest in the high interest currency with the intention of paying back the loan at maturity (i.e. purchasing the low interest security), so I'm very confused. Any help in understanding this would be massively appreciated as neither of these resources does any type of job explaining how this works.