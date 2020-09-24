10

Assume someone 'knows' that a market crash could occur within the next couple of months, and has no access to 'professional tools'.

What methods could this person use to prepare for the crash in such a way that not only will they not lose money, but they will gain money. Out-of-the-box answers such as "buy gold" (if that's really out of the box) are fine.

This is not a question about whether or not people should trust their assessment of the market.

  • You don't care that they'll lose money if they're wrong, just that they won't lose money if the market crashes? – Hart CO yesterday
    @HartCO Close. It should be "gain" - "It doesn't matter if the lose if they're wrong. Just that they will gain money if the market crashes." – ispiro yesterday
    Does this answer your question? How to make money from a downward European market? – yoozer8 yesterday
  • The linked question specifically asks about Europe, but the answers should still be useful to a US audience. – yoozer8 yesterday
    This question is completely unanswerable unless "in a short time" is specifically explained. (ie: state how many minutes, hours, days "in a short time" refers to) – Fattie yesterday
Let's assume you know reasonably well when a market crash will occur. There is significant risk associated with trying to 'time' the market, and you should make yourself familiar with those concepts before proceeding.

If you are an average 'private person' investor, there are a few ways to make money from a crash, and here are 3 significant ones:

  • You could short a particular stock or diversified fund that you expect to drop. 'Shorting' means you borrow a share from someone else in the open market, with the promise to return that share back to them. Immediately upon borrowing the share, you sell it to a 3rd person in the open market. So you borrow someone's share of Tesla, currently trading at $390, and sell it for $390. Let's say next week Tesla announces some big problem, or the economy goes downward and all car makers look like they will not be able to sell as many cars, or whatever. Tesla shares then trade at $360. You buy a share of Tesla for $360, and give it back to the person you borrowed it from. Now you have $30 cash in your pocket.

[note - shorting is higher risk than regular stock ownership, because (a) your losses are unlimited, for example if Tesla invented a Vibranium car, and stock rose to $800, you would lose $410 for each share you shorted, which is larger than the amount you originally had; and (b) markets generally go up in value, so shorting is a specific moment-in-time assessment, and shouldn't be done on a consistent long-term basis, unlike simple diversified investment in the stock market]

  • You could buy a 'put' option. An 'Option' is the right to buy (a 'call option') or sell (a 'put option') something at a specific price, at some point in a specified period of time. For example, buying a put option for AAPL with a $120 strike price that expires in 6 months, would give you the right to sell a share of Apple stock for $120, at any point in the next 6 months. Right now, with Apple trading at $125, you wouldn't want to exercise that option, but if the price drops to $115 in December, you could choose to exercise the option, and sell a share of Apple for more than you would be able to in the open market [really when you exercise the option you would just receive $5, you wouldn't need to actually transfer shares]. The benefit of an option vs shorting the stock, would be that your risk is well defined - you pay some money up front for the right to choose whether to exercise the option, and if the anticipated crash never happens, you don't lose anything further.

  • You could buy something you think will do well during a bad economy. This could mean gold [common 'market wisdom', but see Bob Baerker's excellent analysis of why this is probably not a great idea], or maybe 'vice stocks', like liquor and gaming which often perform well when people want to drink away their sorrows, or whatever else you think is associated with the crash incoming [maybe if you saw a Covid crash, you could have thought hospitals would do quite well? etc.]. The problem is that you may not know how these things will perform even if you do accurately time a market crash. So there is additional risk here.

  • You could buy stocks right after the crash occurs. If you have, say, 10k invested in the market today, you could sell it, or otherwise if you just have 10k lying around, you could just hang onto it and wait. Then 'when the crash happens' [this doesn't just mean 1 day of bad results, and can mean many different things that are very very hard to predict, including maybe a 6 month protracted drop in value], you buy things that you think will 'rebound', probably because you believe that panic during the market crash will make people emotional and overreact, thus undervaluing shares they used to own. Note that this practice often has another name 'catching a falling knife', meaning you could easily buy something on the way down, it continues to drop, and never fully recovers.

If you wanted to really 'make a big impact' using any of the above, you could go full-on risk heavy, and trade on a margin account / borrow funds, and invest more than you have in available cash. Of course if you are wrong, and you took out a 2nd mortgage on your house and have losses prevent you from paying it back... the results can be disastrous.

  • Thanks. Your first option seems to be what I was looking for. It seems to combine what was depicted in "the big short" of shorting, but for a regular person who can't go ask the bank to invent some sort of "bet", promising to pay you if they lost (which seemed to be what was done there if I understood it correctly). Though in this case is much riskier as you pointed out. – ispiro yesterday
    'A Short' is what I have outlined in the answer above, but you are right, you could say in common parlance "I am short on Australia's recovery", meaning something like "overall I have invested in such a way as to profit if Australia fails to fully recover", or even more broadly just "I do not believe Australia will recover." This would be the opposite of "I am long on the EUR", meaning you are more or less invested in such a way as to profit from Growth in Europe's economy, or its currency. The mechanics behind 'The Big Short' were close enough to 'A Short' as to be indestinguishable. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 22 hours ago
    Really though, I was just making a pun. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 22 hours ago
    Actually, the Tesla short scenario is WAY too tame. If you shorted a $2 small-time pharmaceutical, and it suddenly shot up to $100+ because there is rumor of a big merger, then you are probably going bankrupt (you just lost 50 times the money you put in). Shorts can get ugly REAL fast. Here's a relevant story – Nelson 13 hours ago
    @Acccumulation But... my pun.... – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 hours ago
If you believe the major US stock markets, will drop significantly (let's say, 20%), and you believe that will happen a couple of months from now,

that is very, very difficult to play.

If you believe it's going to drop "in a matter of days", you just short stuff.

(Short anything/everything you want. Use options, ordinary old shorts. Whatever.)

But if you feel it could happen any time from tomorrow until some months from now, I don't know any good way to play that without taking bad risks.

IMO (someone deeply experienced with derivatives may know better) there is NO way to play that. (ie, without harsh risk.)

(Betting on the markets is unfortunately about two things: direction a n d time. If you don't get both perfectly correct, you get totally screwed.)

  • Thanks. +1. You mentioned in a comment to my question that it's easy to short by simply pressing the "short" button. What does that do? "Bet" with the brokerage firm? Borrow and sell (as mentioned in Grade 'Eh' Bacon's answer)? Something else? – ispiro 23 hours ago
    @ispiro - They are scads of articles out there that explain shorting. Here's one of many – Bob Baerker 22 hours ago
The obvious strategy would be to sell up and amass cash, or access to cash equivalents.

In the event of a crash there will be bargains. Invest in "life's little luxuries" such as cosmetics. These are things that people will still buy during a depression. Nothing too high end though... Used car dealerships, people motivated to sell will sell. Make ridiculous offers on foreclosed real estate. Buy undervalued businesses with excess real estate. Buy undervalued businesses that are likely to buy back shares or return excess capital. Buy collectible Harleys and export them. Buy any business likely to be supported by stimulus measures, public works, Keynesian infrastructure projects. Maybe avoid exploiting the great unwashed too unfairly though.

All of these things will make you money, but you have to have your wits about you, consider your mortal soul, and not have lost your own money in the crash.

The scenario is a private person (as opposed to a professional in the banking system) who thinks/guesses that the market is going to crash in a short time.

'Short time' as in soon or as in drop very quickly?

A stock market crash is a steep double-digit percentage stock market drop over a period of several days. It involves panic selling and an abrupt, dramatic price decline (see 1929 and 1987). In order to profit from one, you have to have negative delta positions before it occurs (long puts, short equities or futures, long inverse ETFs).

Large corrections and bear markets are a different story. These are much easier to profit from since they usually take months to years to play out (See 2000 and 2008) and one can transition into correction mode. However, the drop in March was unusually fast.

How can this person prepare for the crash in such a way that not only will they not lose money, but they will gain money. Out-of-the-box answers such as "buy gold" (if that's really out of the box) are fine.

There is no such thing in the market as potential profit without risk (I'm ignoring arbitrage since that's in the domain of the pros). You can limit your risk but not prevent losses.

Many recommend owning gold in a bear market/recession. For the past three recessions:

  • In 1990, it lost about 10% of its value.

  • In 2000, it did nothing

  • In 2008 it dropped 30% from its peak price before recovering and ending up 4% for the year

Gold is ‘iffy’ during bear markets/recessions.

  • I was thinking of a fall within a couple of days. Like what was depicted in "the big short". And there it seems that people were actually making money off of the crash. Though that might be only appropriate for those who are working with very large amounts of money and have the right connections. – ispiro yesterday
  • Question: If the price of gold does not move, but the price of everything else drops 40%, is that not semantically similar to the price of gold rising 40%? – Ertai87 yesterday
    What was depicted in "The Big Short" occurred over more than a year. It began slowly in the latter part of 2007 and wasn't even over by the time Lehman cratered in September of 2008. "The Big Short" isn't a good example because swaps are not in the realm of retail investors. It is possible for retail to profit during a bear market but it involves a lucky guess or years of working toward financial literacy and developing the ability to understand and implement such a strategy. And FWIW, I was short Lehman when it went under :->) – Bob Baerker yesterday
  • @Ertai87 - Buying gold and achieving zero gain and doing better than someone else who lost 40% isn't winning. Not losing is just that. Regarding 2008, when gold initially lost 30%, a trader would never hold on that long. And the fact that it subsequently recovered that loss in that year is hindsight. Either way, gold is not a reliable hedge against market losses. – Bob Baerker yesterday
    @Ertai87 regarding your 40% comment, that's really confusing a lot of issues. Do you mean the price of everything (milk, real estate, toyotas, beach balls) drops, or, the price of stocks drops? Note that if the price of stocks drops, all you have to do is "have cash" (ie .. "not buy stocks") to avoid that loss. It would be completely pointless buying X to "avoid a drop in stocks", you'd just ... "not buy stocks". Again your comment is very confusing and I fear you may be "mixing up issues" – Fattie yesterday

