The scenario is a private person (as opposed to a professional in the banking system) who thinks/guesses that the market is going to crash in a short time.
'Short time' as in soon or as in drop very quickly?
A stock market crash is a steep double-digit percentage stock market drop over a period of several days. It involves panic selling and an abrupt, dramatic price decline (see 1929 and 1987). In order to profit from one, you have to have negative delta positions before it occurs (long puts, short equities or futures, long inverse ETFs).
Large corrections and bear markets are a different story. These are much easier to profit from since they usually take months to years to play out (See 2000 and 2008) and one can transition into correction mode. However, the drop in March was unusually fast.
How can this person prepare for the crash in such a way that not only will they not lose money, but they will gain money. Out-of-the-box answers such as "buy gold" (if that's really out of the box) are fine.
There is no such thing in the market as potential profit without risk (I'm ignoring arbitrage since that's in the domain of the pros). You can limit your risk but not prevent losses.
Many recommend owning gold in a bear market/recession. For the past three recessions:
-
In 1990, it lost about 10% of its value.
-
In 2000, it did nothing
-
In 2008 it dropped 30% from its peak price before recovering and ending up 4% for the year
Gold is ‘iffy’ during bear markets/recessions.