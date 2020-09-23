0

The scenario is a private person (as opposed to a professional in the banking system) who thinks/guesses that the market is going to crash in a short time.

How can this person prepare for the crash in such a way that not only will they not lose money, but they will gain money. Out-of-the-box answers such as "buy gold" (if that's really out of the box) are fine.

This is not a question about whether or not people should trust their assessment of the market.

Though the suggested duplicate is similar. I think that a very large crash in the U.S. might have global effects and therefore at least some of the options mentioned there (of using money based out of Europe) might not be appropriate.

  • You don't care that they'll lose money if they're wrong, just that they won't lose money if the market crashes? – Hart CO 1 hour ago
  • @HartCO Close. It should be "gain" - "It doesn't matter if the lose if they're wrong. Just that they will gain money if the market crashes." – ispiro 1 hour ago
  • Does this answer your question? How to make money from a downward European market? – yoozer8 52 mins ago
  • The linked question specifically asks about Europe, but the answers should still be useful to a US audience. – yoozer8 51 mins ago
  • Certainly, though actually predicting the market crash is another matter. I have done so myself: started investing after the '87 market crash (the first time in my life I actually had significant money in savings), profited again by cutting spending to the bone after the '08 crash. But I didn't predict either, I was simply in a position to take advantage after they happened. – jamesqf 24 mins ago
'Short time' as in soon or as in drop very quickly?

A stock market crash is a steep double-digit percentage stock market drop over a period of several days. It involves panic selling and an abrupt, dramatic price decline (see 1929 and 1987). In order to profit from one, you have to have negative delta positions before it occurs (long puts, short equities or futures, long inverse ETFs).

Large corrections and bear markets are a different story. These are much easier to profit from since they usually take months to years to play out (See 2000 and 2008) and one can transition into correction mode. However, the drop in March was unusually fast.

There is no such thing in the market as potential profit without risk (I'm ignoring arbitrage since that's in the domain of the pros). You can limit your risk but not prevent losses.

Many recommend owning gold in a bear market/recession. For the past three recessions:

  • In 1990, it lost about 10% of its value.

  • In 2000, it did nothing

  • In 2008 it dropped 30% from its peak price before recovering and ending up 4% for the year

Gold is ‘iffy’ during bear markets/recessions.

  • I was thinking of a fall within a couple of days. Like what was depicted in "the big short". And there it seems that people were actually making money off of the crash. Though that might be only appropriate for those who are working with very large amounts of money and have the right connections. – ispiro 36 mins ago
  • Question: If the price of gold does not move, but the price of everything else drops 40%, is that not semantically similar to the price of gold rising 40%? – Ertai87 27 mins ago
  • What was depicted in "The Big Short" occurred over more than a year. It began slowly in the latter part of 2007 and wasn't even over by the time Lehman cratered in September of 2008. "The Big Short" isn't a good example because swaps are not in the realm of retail investors. It is possible for retail to profit during a bear market but it involves a lucky guess or years of working toward financial literacy and developing the ability to understand and implement such a strategy. And FWIW, I was short Lehman when it went under :->) – Bob Baerker 26 mins ago
  • @Ertai87 - Buying gold and achieving zero gain and doing better than someone else who lost 40% isn't winning. Not losing is just that. Regarding 2008, when gold initially lost 30%, a trader would never hold on that long. And the fact that it subsequently recovered that loss in that year is hindsight. Either way, gold is not a reliable hedge against market losses. – Bob Baerker 22 mins ago

