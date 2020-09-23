The scenario is a private person (as opposed to a professional in the banking system) who thinks/guesses that the market is going to crash in a short time.

How can this person prepare for the crash in such a way that not only will they not lose money, but they will gain money. Out-of-the-box answers such as "buy gold" (if that's really out of the box) are fine.

This is not a question about whether or not people should trust their assessment of the market.

EDIT

Though the suggested duplicate is similar. I think that a very large crash in the U.S. might have global effects and therefore at least some of the options mentioned there (of using money based out of Europe) might not be appropriate.