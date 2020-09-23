It depends on how you "put it back".
If you return the money "normally", it is a contribution and counts against the $6k annual limit. You can however, reverse the distribution as a rollover if you follow these two rules:
- The funds must be returned within 60 days.
- The funds must not have been used in a rollover within the past 12 months.
The administrator of your Roth IRA should have a process (usually involving a couple forms) to complete the rollover or distribution reversal. A rollover does not contribute towards the $6k limit.
What this means practically is that you get a free 60 day loan from the Roth IRA.