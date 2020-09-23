0

I am a U.S. Citizen, living in Canada on a study permit with a modest income (~18k CAD), which mostly consists of scholarships and grants.

According to the foreign income tax exclusion, I should pay zero US taxes on this income, as its equivalent in USD is far below the $107,600 threshold for this exclusion for 2020. Accordingly, I haven't filed a US tax return in the 5 years I have lived here.

Now I have inherited $150k (US). I plan to invest $120k in the U.S. Stock market for Capital Preservation with a time horizon of ~1-2 years (maybe a short-term bond fund like VUBFX), put away $20k long term (10+ years, maybe DGEIX), and keep $10k in cash.

I want to know the optimal way to accomplish this, which minimizes the taxes I pay.

Will my returns be taxed as if my US investment is my only income, or does my foreign income still need to be taken into account? Should I put any portion of this investment into an RRSP (or even, move it to Canada and max out my TFSA?).

Until now, I haven't bothered to file a tax return because I wouldn't owe anything. It might be nice to keep the return on my investment below the threshold at which I would need to file a return, just to avoid the hassle.

