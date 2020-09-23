0

When purchasing ETFs oder other financial products, I only choose finance products that are "issuer risk free", which means that in case the institution that sells these products goes broke I retain ownership of the finance product and the underlying values of which it is composed.

However, is there some kind of mechanism in place that prevents ownership records from getting lost or products becoming inaccessible and untradeable if the bank which holds the assets goes under? If the website of the bank goes down, all employees are laid off and the customer hotline is disconnected - is there a way to reestablish ownership of your products - or could the assets become inaccessible for good?

| improve this question | |
New contributor
yippy_yay is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Knowing the country would help focus the answers. – mhoran_psprep 2 mins ago

Your Answer

yippy_yay is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.