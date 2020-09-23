0

Retail investors can subscribe to financial data portals such as Morningstar Premium, Yahoo Finance Premium, Value Line, etc. Is there a general guideline on the maximum amount one should spend on such subscriptions?

For example, an annual subscription that costs 5% of my capital is probably excessive. I heard that, every year, one should spend no more than 1% of one's capital on such subscriptions. Subscriptions typically cost at least $200 per year (The Value Line Investment Survey costs ~$600 per year), so I would need at least $20,000 in capital to afford a subscription while respecting the 1% limit. Does this mean that with less than $20,000, it is unwise to subscribe to financial portals? I feel that the lack of access to data may be a disadvantage to those with less than $20,000 to invest.

| improve this question | |
0

If you want a financial data subscription to be merely inspired by things you hadn't thought about, stick to spending $0, or 1% of your capital.

If you want a financial data subscription to actually get specific data that supports a specific edge you already perceived, spend whatever you think your edge is worth that gives you enough left over for a consistent profit.

Your perception is accurate. Come back when you have enough money to play.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.