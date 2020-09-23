Retail investors can subscribe to financial data portals such as Morningstar Premium, Yahoo Finance Premium, Value Line, etc. Is there a general guideline on the maximum amount one should spend on such subscriptions?

For example, an annual subscription that costs 5% of my capital is probably excessive. I heard that, every year, one should spend no more than 1% of one's capital on such subscriptions. Subscriptions typically cost at least $200 per year (The Value Line Investment Survey costs ~$600 per year), so I would need at least $20,000 in capital to afford a subscription while respecting the 1% limit. Does this mean that with less than $20,000, it is unwise to subscribe to financial portals? I feel that the lack of access to data may be a disadvantage to those with less than $20,000 to invest.