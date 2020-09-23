I enrolled in medical, dental and vision during open enrollment. I saved the summary after I submitted. The summary shows all my elections. Insurance was supposed to start on September 1st. I received a letter from my employer on September 18th that shows my medical waived-meaning no insurance. I contacted our HR to fix the error. They said I have to appeal. I appealed and I submitted the summary page that shows all my elections including medical. HR told me it can take up to 90 days to resolve for something that is not my fault. Now, I will be without insurance for up to 90 days and if they approve to reinstate, they will go and make the medical premium deductions retroactively. If I have any medical bill during the 90 days I will not be reimbursed. Any suggestions on what I can do?