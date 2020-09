If someone says that the six month interest rate is 5% quoted for an act/360 daycount with semi annual compounding, this means that the amount to pay on a loan of $1 to be repaid in a year is 1.025^2, right? (assuming that the six month IR for the second half of the year stays at 5%)

I just want to double check because I'm confused. Why don't they say things like "the six month IR is 5% PER YEAR" in order to make things unambiguous? Why is finance always worded in the most toxically vague way?