I am bookkeeping for a bridal salon. An event that occurs frequently is:

  1. Customer orders a custom wedding dress
  2. We take their money so that we can order it for them
  3. Two weeks later, we place a purchase order with the vendor (who will manufacture the dress)

As you can see, there is a lag between when we receive the cash from the customer and when we place the order with the vendor. I am wondering when we should debit/credit AR/AP.

It seems like, at the time of sale, we take their cash and add it to our AR. Also, at the time of sale, we are then contractually obligated to order a dress for the customer. However, we do not actually placed this order until two weeks later. So my question is:

Do we credit our accounts payable at the time of sale or at the time of the purchase order?

Thank you!

