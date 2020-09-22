My fiance and I went to Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership to lease a car, nothing fancy just a Jeep under 30k. During an appointment we were told that I have absolutely no credit history, which is very strange as I have 6 credit cards since 2013 and 690 credit score report based on annualcreditreport.com. While, it's true that I never owned a car in the US before and did not have loans or mortgage, I always utilized credit cards. They recommended to contact credit bureau. I couldn't get trough to Experian but TransUnion said that they see no issues and it's dealership's system problem. However, the dealership keep saying that their hands are tied. I don't know what to do? I don't want to get a co-signer. Would you have any recommendations?