My fiance and I went to Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership to lease a car, nothing fancy just a Jeep under 30k. During an appointment we were told that I have absolutely no credit history, which is very strange as I have 6 credit cards since 2013 and 690 credit score report based on annualcreditreport.com. While, it's true that I never owned a car in the US before and did not have loans or mortgage, I always utilized credit cards. They recommended to contact credit bureau. I couldn't get trough to Experian but TransUnion said that they see no issues and it's dealership's system problem. However, the dealership keep saying that their hands are tied. I don't know what to do? I don't want to get a co-signer. Would you have any recommendations?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
Have you tried other dealerships? Either Jeep dealerships or dealerships in general. If this issue is limited to the one dealership, and your heart isn't set on that specific Jeep, then this seems like their problem, not yours. – Steve-O 13 mins ago