If you are self employed (1099)

Assume you're a US person living and 1099 working in the US.

You buy a laptop (100 to a few thousand bucks) Next year, when you use taxAct or whatever to fill in your tax return as a self-employed person there is (essentially) a slot where you say "I paid $400 for a laptop" and that is a deduction.

In short, there used to be some annoying crap where you had to (in short) deduct it over some years but (in short) for the coming tax return in 2021, you get to deduct the whole amount and you're done.

There's been no talk of providing me w/a company laptop

Email them with this language: "Howdy, how will you be supplying me a laptop to use for the project?"

