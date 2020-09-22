-4

I'm desperately trying to make money. I barely have the energy to type this, but I need to press on.

I'm trying to determine some kind of web service, e-mail service or some kind of database/system involving some sort of data processing by me which is valuable to others, and which would make them want to pay me in crypto (bitcoin, ether, stablecoins) for.

I have no idea how I'm going to be able to market it, and I don't even know what I could possibly provide that anyone would actually want to pay for. Of course, there is no shortage in my head of "random ideas" which "would be fun", but I'm way past that point now where I can afford to do things because they are "fun" or "interesting". I need something which people want and which I can provide.

One major issue is that I'm so painfully different from people myself, so nothing that I would like myself is of any interest to others. Besides, since I've never had money to spend, it's hard for me to know what others would pay for.

I'm requesting reasonable ideas of reasonable services that somebody reasonably intelligent can come up with. Feel free to brainstorm, as long as you take this seriously. Because I certainly do. My future depends on coming up with something very soon.

  • 7
    Why do they need to pay you in Bitcoin? Why can't you get paid in your local currency, or USD? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 hours ago
  • 3
    Why can't you just get a standard job? What is your location? If you had difficulty typing that question how can you develop a secure system of substance? – Pete B. 7 hours ago
  • 2
    @D.Borne Without you providing clarification, it is not possible for us to know what you are really asking. For example - perhaps you have social anxiety and are not comfortable with talking to strangers. In that case, any suggestion to 'earn bitcoins' by taking a telemarketing-type role would not be helpful. The reason you are receiving this feedback is that I honestly cannot figure out why your request could make sense - there are many ways to survive that do not at all involve Bitcoin. Maybe government assistance is possible, maybe education for a career is possible, maybe a min wage job. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 hours ago
  • 2
    @D.Borne I assume you are asking because you don't know what options are available to you and you'd like to find out. You claim to have perfect knowledge of every possible option that is non-bitcoin related, and know that no such solution would meet your needs, yet you do not know how to meet your needs with bitcoin. This suggests that you may have closed your mind to a possible solution. This site typically allows for answerers to seek out 'the question the OP really is asking', when the question as-asked indicates they may not be aware of valuable alternatives. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 hours ago
  • 2
    I will also add that every comment here has been friendly, but you have called non-bitcoin proponents stupid etc., several times. You get more flies with honey, than with vinegar. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 6 hours ago
In my experience, most service based commerce in the crypto asset economy is taking place with Tether on the Ethereum blockchain, so people would be paying invoices with Tether or the equivalent amount of Ether at current value.

It is easy to get any two parties to agree on which digital asset to take, but in my experience people are more adamant about Tether or Ether right now. With Americans liking USDC more, since they can convert those to dollars with no service fees at some financial institutions like Coinbase.

How much are you trying to make? Just like everywhere else, more specialized skillsets earn more than easily interchangeable skillsets.

A popular service is community management on chat platforms and forums.

More specialized would be solidity development which is the primary language used on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

The EVM is used on the Ethereum network, other networks, enterprise private blockchains, and will continue proliferating.

In between those extremes of interchangeable and specialized skillsets, you have the SaaS and web and design services that cater to the crypto economy. Many crypto communities will pay above market for quick websites. Logos. Video explainer videos.

but of course you can always offer non-crypto oriented SaaS services to people that will simply pay you in crypto.

Back in the crypto economy there are many non-technical skillsets that pay a lot too, mostly comes down to networking. Being able to promote others in a community, or offer a platforms to host AMAs to a specific community can earn a few hundred to a few thousand a pop. Introductions to other service providers such as exchanges can earn a lot more, but this specific niche is likely a dying breed.

Most of the action takes place on Telegram (Western, global), Kakao (Korea) and WeChat (China, all of Asia).

Outside of crypto, there are job boards for general services paid in crypto.

And like you specified, that's just the legal, moral stuff.

Hope that helps!

If I was in your position right now, I would find crypto tokens that just launched on Uniswap (there are chatrooms that have bots that only show that), search for their actual community (type in the name of the token on telegram search and see if a chat room pops up), find the admin, and offer them a website, even a better website. You can use a template to deliver more and faster. State a fixed price, and tell them how you came with that price based on number of hours needed and the price of your hours.

  • I didn't understand what you mean by "community management on chat platforms and forums.". I read up on "EVM" but it made no sense to me. In particular, I can't see anyone using it, like 100% of this crypto stuff. Telegram doesn't let one create an account without "phone verification"... "Uniswap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum." makes zero sense to me. Even though I'm a programmer with a strong knowledge of Bitcoin, that reads like word salad to me. I seriously wonder if all these websites are just... fake. Like dating sites. They seem like vaporware. – D. Borne 7 hours ago
  • @D.Borne A fascinating and self-limiting perspective. “Even though you are a programmer” is exactly why an automated liquidity provision wouldnt make sense to you, because they are finance terms. You have domain expertise don’t confuse that for a superior form of intellect. You googled something and came up with an opinion that’s irrelevant because youre the one that needs money. Lets not get it confused here, you didn’t disprove that people aren’t paying above market for everything I listed, you just said “I don’t understand so I’ll just defer to my preconceived notions and stay desperate” /1 – CQM 2 hours ago
  • @D.Borne as if the silly startup or organization you actually are going to end up making websites for is really doing anything meaningful. Anyway just to drive the point home, Uniswap is currently the most used tool on Ethereum, turns out people like “automated liquidity provisions” and all you have to do is look at what’s there to see who you could likely get to pay you for work. /2 – CQM 2 hours ago
  • "You googled something" ... What? No, I most certainly did not use that evil company's cancer engine. But you clearly have zero interest in helping -- only insulting. So just let this question die like every other good question on this site. – D. Borne 1 hour ago
  • @D.Borne I'm voting to reopen the question. I gave you a good and also accurate answer, hope it helps. "Googling" is a colloquialism and verb that doesn't really specify which search engine you used although it does assume, too bad about Google's trademark. The chat platforms often require phone numbers now, there are ways to circumvent that too with one-off phone numbers. – CQM 1 hour ago

