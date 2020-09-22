In my experience, most service based commerce in the crypto asset economy is taking place with Tether on the Ethereum blockchain, so people would be paying invoices with Tether or the equivalent amount of Ether at current value.
It is easy to get any two parties to agree on which digital asset to take, but in my experience people are more adamant about Tether or Ether right now. With Americans liking USDC more, since they can convert those to dollars with no service fees at some financial institutions like Coinbase.
How much are you trying to make? Just like everywhere else, more specialized skillsets earn more than easily interchangeable skillsets.
A popular service is community management on chat platforms and forums.
More specialized would be solidity development which is the primary language used on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.
The EVM is used on the Ethereum network, other networks, enterprise private blockchains, and will continue proliferating.
In between those extremes of interchangeable and specialized skillsets, you have the SaaS and web and design services that cater to the crypto economy. Many crypto communities will pay above market for quick websites. Logos. Video explainer videos.
but of course you can always offer non-crypto oriented SaaS services to people that will simply pay you in crypto.
Back in the crypto economy there are many non-technical skillsets that pay a lot too, mostly comes down to networking. Being able to promote others in a community, or offer a platforms to host AMAs to a specific community can earn a few hundred to a few thousand a pop. Introductions to other service providers such as exchanges can earn a lot more, but this specific niche is likely a dying breed.
Most of the action takes place on Telegram (Western, global), Kakao (Korea) and WeChat (China, all of Asia).
Outside of crypto, there are job boards for general services paid in crypto.
And like you specified, that's just the legal, moral stuff.
Hope that helps!
If I was in your position right now, I would find crypto tokens that just launched on Uniswap (there are chatrooms that have bots that only show that), search for their actual community (type in the name of the token on telegram search and see if a chat room pops up), find the admin, and offer them a website, even a better website. You can use a template to deliver more and faster. State a fixed price, and tell them how you came with that price based on number of hours needed and the price of your hours.