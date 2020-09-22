-1

I'm desperately trying to make money. I barely have the energy to type this, but I need to press on. Bitcoin is the only feasible option left for me.

I'm trying to determine some kind of web service, e-mail service or some kind of database/system involving some sort of data processing by me which is valuable to others, and which would make them want to pay me Bitcoin for.

I have no idea how I'm going to be able to market it, and I don't even know what I could possibly provide that anyone would actually want to pay for. Bitcoin people seem extraordinarily difficult to convince, probably because they are more intelligent than the general public.

Of course, there is no shortage in my head of "random ideas" which "would be fun", but I'm way past that point now where I can afford to do things because they are "fun" or "interesting". I need something which people want and which I can provide.

One major issue is that I'm so painfully different from people myself, so nothing that I would like myself is of any interest to others. Besides, since I've never had money to spend, it's hard for me to know what others would pay for. It seems like they pay for all kinds of stupid things, but that's likely due to the sellers' ability to market their stuff to large numbers of not-very-smart people.

I'm not expecting you to reveal your secret trick to make money. I'm requesting reasonable ideas of reasonable services that somebody reasonably intelligent can come up with. Feel free to brainstorm, as long as you take this seriously. Because I certainly do. My future depends on coming up with something very soon.

In my experience, most service based commerce in the crypto asset economy is taking place with Tether on the Ethereum blockchain, so people would be paying invoices with Tether or the equivalent amount of Ether at current value.

It is easy to get any two parties to agree on which digital asset to take, but in my experience people are more adamant about Tether or Ether right now. With Americans liking USDC more, since they can convert those to dollars with no service fees at some financial institutions like Coinbase.

How much are you trying to make? Just like everywhere else, more specialized skillsets earn more than easily interchangeable skillsets.

A popular service is community management on chat platforms and forums.

More specialized would be solidity development which is the primary language used on the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

The EVM is used on the Ethereum network, other networks, enterprise private blockchains, and will continue proliferating.

In between those extremes of interchangeable and specialized skillsets, you have the SaaS and web and design services that cater to the crypto economy. Many crypto communities will pay above market for quick websites. Logos. Video explainer videos.

but of course you can always offer non-crypto oriented SaaS services to people that will simply pay you in crypto.

Back in the crypto economy there are many non-technical skillsets that pay a lot too, mostly comes down to networking. Being able to promote others in a community, or offer a platforms to host AMAs to a specific community can earn a few hundred to a few thousand a pop. Introductions to other service providers such as exchanges can earn a lot more, but this specific niche is likely a dying breed.

Most of the action takes place on Telegram (Western, global), Kakao (Korea) and WeChat (China, all of Asia).

Outside of crypto, there are job boards for general services paid in crypto.

And like you specified, that's just the legal, moral stuff.

Hope that helps!

If I was in your position right now, I would find crypto tokens that just launched on Uniswap (there are chatrooms that have bots that only show that), search for their actual community (type in the name of the token on telegram search and see if a chat room pops up), find the admin, and offer them a website, even a better website. You can use a template to deliver more and faster. State a fixed price, and tell them how you came with that price based on number of hours needed and the price of your hours.

  • I didn't understand what you mean by "community management on chat platforms and forums.". I read up on "EVM" but it made no sense to me. In particular, I can't see anyone using it, like 100% of this crypto stuff. Telegram doesn't let one create an account without "phone verification"... "Uniswap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum." makes zero sense to me. Even though I'm a programmer with a strong knowledge of Bitcoin, that reads like word salad to me. I seriously wonder if all these websites are just... fake. Like dating sites. They seem like vaporware. – D. Borne 16 mins ago

