I had a doctor visit with a specialist recently, and my insurance company gave the following explanation of the claim:

Service charges: $522

Health Plan Allowed Amount: $157.64

Deductible: $157.64

Your Share: $157.64

The bill from the doctor said this:

Charges: $522

Adjustments: -$364.36

Your Responsibility: $157.64

Does this mean that the insurance company paid the doctor nothing?

If that is the case, then why does the doctor reduce the bill and not make me pay the full amount?