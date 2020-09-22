I am trying to understand preferred stocks. For cumulative preferred stocks, if any preferred dividend payments have been missed, the dividends owed must be paid out to the preferred stockholder first before the common stockholders can get any dividends. However, for non-cumulative preferred stocks, the issuer does not owe any missed dividend payments. So my questions is: can the issuers of non-cumulative preferred stock simply refuse to pay dividends at any time? What incentivizes them to pay preferred dividends now when they won't be owing those missed dividends in the future?