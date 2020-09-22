If I have a checking account, can I use it pay large bills using online banking without encountering any difficulties? I intend to pay a bill of $20k+ to an educational institution. It will be a bill payment, and not a wire transfer or Interac e-Transfer. I know that Interac e-Transfer has daily dollar limits, but is there any limit for bill payments? Could there be difficulties (e.g. questions from the bank, blocked transaction, daily limits, etc.)?

(Beginner here. This is my first time trying to pay a "large" bill using online banking. Please be gentle.)