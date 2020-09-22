I am puzzled as to why options seem to be more popular than futures among retail investors. Brokerage firms seem to emphasize their options offerings more than their futures offerings. On Robinhood, options trading is extremely popular, while futures trading is not available at all. Even on this Stack Exchange site, you can observe that there is far more interest in options than in futures.

I am puzzled because:

Futures pricing is simpler than options pricing. Understanding option prices requires greater mathematical sophistication than understanding futures pricing. In my derivatives textbook, for example, practically the entire book deals with options pricing, while futures pricing only takes up one chapter at most.

Futures are very liquid, with surprisingly small bid-ask spreads. The same cannot be said of options, where there is often low liquidity and large bid-ask spreads on OTM options.

As a retail investor, I am happy with simple and liquid financial products, but most other investors seem to prefer a complex instrument (options) over a simpler instrument (futures). Why is that?