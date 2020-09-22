0

I am puzzled as to why options seem to be more popular than futures among retail investors. Brokerage firms seem to emphasize their options offerings more than their futures offerings. On Robinhood, options trading is extremely popular, while futures trading is not available at all. Even on this Stack Exchange site, you can observe that there is far more interest in options than in futures.

I am puzzled because:

  • Futures pricing is simpler than options pricing. Understanding option prices requires greater mathematical sophistication than understanding futures pricing. In my derivatives textbook, for example, practically the entire book deals with options pricing, while futures pricing only takes up one chapter at most.
  • Futures are very liquid, with surprisingly small bid-ask spreads. The same cannot be said of options, where there is often low liquidity and large bid-ask spreads on OTM options.

As a retail investor, I am happy with simple and liquid financial products, but most other investors seem to prefer a complex instrument (options) over a simpler instrument (futures). Why is that?

| improve this question | |
0

These are just two products and not really an 'either-or' comparison; a little bit of apples and oranges. Still, there is some merit in looking at each product in the terms you've raised.

Options

  • Purchased options can be easily used to mitigate risk, because your downside is fixed to the initial purchase price. At the same time, upside may be 'unlimited', so you know what potential loss you are looking at, but can still reap significant rewards from price changes [note: this thinking is dangerously close to gambling, not that all options are gambling, but I personally think someone susceptible to high-risk trading/gambling may trick themselves into thinking a call option is a 'sure thing' and continually lose money on purchase fees]

  • Calculation of pricing is not required to trade While the pricing of those options may be complex, if you assume at the outset that pricing for a particular market is reasonably efficient, then whatever price you see is 'fair', and you are therefore simply making a call [pun] on what direction you believe share price will go. This might mean someone can overpay for an option, but that is a risk with any uninformed trader getting in over their head. In some ways, because potential loss is defined, that risk is actually smaller with options.

  • Further, combined options strategies can help to narrow in further on the risk/reward you are taking on, by zeroing in on when you would gain or lose money with that strategy. I assume much of the volume of information you are seeing on options is just building up step by step on the combined strategies that you might want to use. But using 'vanilla options' and just buying, say, a call option on a share that you expect will be volatile, doesn't require you to use those more advanced combinations at all.

Futures

  • Futures are more like 'regular equities' in that value can change more widely. Potential loss can thus be larger.

  • Use of margin accounts: Because you don't actually 'buy' anything initially, money doesn't change hands - you are basically making a bet on a future outcome, and your bet has theoretically no impact on the underlying price you are looking at. So no need to actually pay money to your broker, but if your 'bet' starts to look losing, you will need to fork money over to your broker, and they don't want to take on any risk that you won't pay, so you'll need to set up a margin account that defines what happens when your futures 'bets' start losing. This will likely be why you can't trade futures with RobinHood.

  • In some cases, futures trading could require you to theoretically take physical possession of some assets, and therefore an inexperienced trader may not want to get into the area [though not all futures contracts have this implication].

I would kindly suggest that if you think Futures are 'simpler' than options, you may want to do more research before you start trading either. The two products are quite different from eachother, and that difference should be something you can differentiate if you really understand either one.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.