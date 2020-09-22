Two weeks ago I generated a one time usage virtual credit card number for $80 and I ordered a battery power pack from an online web site. The payment was confirmed to an AOL address. Suspicious but not damning.

A few days later I got a USPS tracking number which showed the various stops for the package and an arrival time and date. I received nothing on that date. However, the tracking indicated that package had been delivered and left in/at the mailbox. There's no way that a package the size of a car battery would fit in my mail box nor would the mailman ever leave it on the ground next to the street.

I waited two days just to be sure and I then filled out a USPS delivery complaint online (mail not received). As an aside, not a user friendly web site. Within the hour, I received a helpful/friendly call from a rep at my post office. I was told that I had no recourse with the PO because my tracking number was for a small package delivered to another address in my town and had indeed been delivered as scheduled. Clever, eh?

Long story short, I called my credit card and submitted a disputed charge claim. Today I received a credit.

The moral of the story? Well, two.

Use virtual credit card numbers if your credit card offers them

Do a better job than I did at verifying the existence of the online seller

