What kind of stocks are risky and thus should be avoided? Please articulate the reasoning as much as possible. Thanks!
Asked
Active today
Viewed 17 times
New contributor
-
Riskier than what? – Bernhard Döbler 33 mins ago
-
Riskier than an average stock. – J Li 32 mins ago
-
1High beta stocks are riskier than low beta stocks. Penny stocks are riskier than stable large caps. – Bob Baerker 31 mins ago
-
What kinds of risk are you talking about? Risk of going to zero? Large swings (up and down) in price? Note that "risky" stocks in terms of swings tend to have the highest returns on average. So "risky" stocks do not necessarily need to be avoided, depending on what your goal is. – D Stanley 4 mins ago
-
D Stanley - I'm being intentionally vague here. I'm curious what other investors think of as risk. – J Li 1 min ago