I'm looking at two options for a home improvement loan (around $20,000): the first is a federal title 1 loan, which would be a fixed interest rate of around 4.5% (at the time of initial quote), BUT requires PMI at around $20/month. The other option is a HELOC, which doesn't require PMI, but has a variable rate (which will almost certainly only go up over the life of the loan) of 6%.

According to my math, if the rate on the HELOC goes up more than 0.4%, then it becomes more expensive than the Title 1, meaning that if I pay off the loan over 15 years, the Title 1 loan, even with the PMI attached, would almost certainly be the cheaper option.

Where I'm still a little fuzzy is what happens if I pay the loan down more quickly - say over 7 years rather than 15? Is there a point where the HELOC would become the cheaper option, even with the rate going up? That is, is there a point in paying down the loan where that $20/month outweighs the higher interest rate on the HELOC? Or does the likelihood of the rate going up significantly almost always make the HELOC the more expensive option?

  • It seems unlikely. Whatever you would pay extra on the HELOC to pay down the principal faster could also be used to pay down the title 1 loan faster. Further, there will come a time when you can request that the PMI be dropped (and at some point, I believe the lender will be required to drop the PMI). This is without considering the possibility of the HELOC rate going up. – chepner 52 mins ago
  • @chepner Actually, since this is a federal Title 1 loan, not a mortgage, the PMI is required for the life of the loan. I'm well over 20% equity on my home, so on a typical mortgage there would be no PMI. Apparently these Title 1 loans are a different animal. Which is not to say that you are in any way wrong about the rest of it, I just don't have the math... – ibrewster 50 mins ago
  • What are the actual minimum payments on each? – chepner 31 mins ago

