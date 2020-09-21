When I learned about investing, I was told that the methods generally fall into two camps: fundamental analysis (annual reports, competitive advantage, intrinsic value, etc.) and technical analysis (trend, momentum, indicators, etc.). There's also quantitative analysis that involves a lot of math. However, I have recently noticed a method that was completely alien to me: day trading without fundamental or technical analysis. Apparently, all that's needed is Level 2, Time and Sales, and Direct Market Access (DMA) to several ECNs. No other information is needed, not even charts. This is essentially scalping stocks by only using the "ticker tape" (without charts or any other fundamental information). This modern-day ticker tape trading was mentioned in One Good Trade by Mike Bellafiore, published more than 10 years ago.

Is day trading by scalping stocks without using charts even viable nowadays? I find it hard to believe that such methods would work, with all the automated trading and HFT algorithms these days.