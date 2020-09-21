0

My Son (Dutch Nationality) studied at MIT in LA (1994-1997) when he was robbed and molested in his apartment. The Criminal has been sentenced to 2 life sentences (because of murder cases as well) and has been fined for $60.000,-. My son immediately moved back to The Netherlands after this trauma and since 20 years the LA Government is sending him checks: about 6 times a year with amounts between $6,50 and $16,-. The problem is that he can't cash the checks: -As Parents traveling the US we can't cash the checks with a signed authorization from our son. -Family or friends living in the US can't cash the checks in the US with signed authorization. -All foreign banks in Europe have problems with depositing a foreign check. Only 1 Bank in The Netherlands is able to help us out, but the fee is 4 0r 5 times higher than the amount on the check!!!!! Please advise thank you. Kind regards, Astrid Franse

| |
New contributor
Astrid Franse is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Isn't MIT in Cambridge, MA? – Flux 4 mins ago
  • Does "LA" refer to Los Angeles in California, USA? – Flux 1 min ago

Your Answer

Astrid Franse is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.