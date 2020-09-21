I'm trying to answer the hypothetical question posted below (for educational purposes) but I'm very confused about its wording regarding the interest rate. If I assume that the interest is compounded monthly (I'm guessing this is what the question is trying to state), I obtain that the value of $1 today is equivalent to $1.05^3 three months from now, hence the present value of the stock is $37/1.05^3 and so the quoted price for two months from now is going to be $37/1.05 multiplying through by 1.05^2. Is this the correct interpretation? I'm just lost in terminology, obviously this isn't even a math question really.