1

I'm trying to answer the hypothetical question posted below (for educational purposes) but I'm very confused about its wording regarding the interest rate. If I assume that the interest is compounded monthly (I'm guessing this is what the question is trying to state), I obtain that the value of $1 today is equivalent to $1.05^3 three months from now, hence the present value of the stock is $37/1.05^3 and so the quoted price for two months from now is going to be $37/1.05 multiplying through by 1.05^2. Is this the correct interpretation? I'm just lost in terminology, obviously this isn't even a math question really.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
qp212223 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

qp212223 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.