I read the following in my social security statement.

"Disability — If you become disabled before full retirement age, you can receive disability benefits after six months if you have: — enough credits from earnings (depending on your age, you must have earned six to 20 of your credits in the three to 10 years before you became disabled); and ...

Does this mean that if has been more than, say 10 years, since I last earned social security credits, I will not qualify for disability regardless of how many credits I have? What does the "depending on your age" clause mean in this regard? How does this requirement of "having earned 6 to 20 of your credits in the 3 to 10 years before you became disabled" depend on age?