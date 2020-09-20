0

My father had purchased share in the year 1993 but he has lost or misplaced the share certificate he just have share folio no now what should he do to get share moneystrong text

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Shrimi Raj is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Shrimi Raj is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.