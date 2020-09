My friend wants to do an AirBNB for a house for sale. They do not have the capital to purchase the house so we want to write a contract that the investment mortage+landlord insurance+property taxes will be paid by them each month. I trust this person, but still want a contract just in case.

I know contracts written by amateurs are limited, so what is my best option to write such a contract even if its just to start the ball rolling until an official contract can be created