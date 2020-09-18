How come Interactive Brokers (IB) needs a UK subsidiary to service EU customers, while other brokers like Firstrade don’t? Now that Brexit is about to happen, IB will open other subsidiaries in the EU and the investment guarantee goes down from $500k to $20k. Since Firstrade doesn’t operate through subsidiaries, it doesn’t appear to have this problem. Am I missing something? Why does IB resort to subsidiaries?
I'm not sure what you are asking or what your complaint is. What difference does it make to you if you trade through a subsidiary or a parent company? Is there inferior trade execution? Higher commissions? As for investment guarantee, SIPC insurance is a U.S. law and covers $500k. Account insurance in other countries is subject to their jurisdiction. – Bob Baerker 23 mins ago