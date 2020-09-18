You are only allowed to trade settled cash in a cash account. Equity trades take two days to settle (T+2). Options take one day (T+1). There is no limit to how many day trades you can make in a cash account as long as you are using settled funds.

If you are labeled a Pattern Day Trader (one who executes 4 or more day trades in options and equities in a rolling five business day period in a margin account) then you must maintain $25k of marginable securities and/or cash in your account.

A margin account allows you to use unsettled funds, avoiding all settlement date related violations that could happen in a cash account.