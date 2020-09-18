We rented a car with Hertz and we filled up our tank with petrol and later on that day our car broke down. The road side assistance people told us the next day that we put diesel instead of petrol in our car. We went back to the gas station and they found our receipt showing we filled up our tank with petrol. Then they told us, that they mixed up diesel and petrol at the gas station. So, it's quite a mess there, but we do not know if they are going to go public with this. They told us that over 150 cars must have been affected.

Do you know if Hertz will make us pay for the gas station's mistake? We have a full insurance from Booking.com, not from Hertz directly.

What should we do? Thanks