I work from home in Texas for a consulting firm but my projects are located in multiple states. I have two scenario questions.

Scenario 1: I never travel outside of TX for work. Do I need to pay state income tax on wages earned if the projects are located outside of TX but I do all of my work in TX working from home?

Scenario 2: If I travel occasionally for work, doing some work in other states and some in Texas. Do I pay state income tax on wages earned while in the state but not for the times I'm in Texas?

Thanks for any help or guidance