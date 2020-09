I'll turn 70 in about 4 months. I just got a letter from the SSA saying

What You Should Do: You should contact us right away to apply for your retirement benefits. You need to complete an application ... You can apply at www.socialsecurity.gov/retireonline

Is this an attempt by the SSA to trick me into applying early? My thought is I should wait until after turning 70, to get a slightly higher payment.