I worked part time for part of the year, and earned less than the maximum contribution amount, so I can only contribute up to the amount of my income. Which income number is that? Gross pay, net pay, or something in between (depending on deductions like taxes, retirement plan contribution, other benefits)? If I worked 400 hours at $12/hour, can I just contribute $4,800, or do I need to account for anything else?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 18 times
-
1Presumably you mean $4,800, not $48,000? – glibdud 1 hour ago