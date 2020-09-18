2

I worked part time for part of the year, and earned less than the maximum contribution amount, so I can only contribute up to the amount of my income. Which income number is that? Gross pay, net pay, or something in between (depending on deductions like taxes, retirement plan contribution, other benefits)? If I worked 400 hours at $12/hour, can I just contribute $4,800, or do I need to account for anything else?

| improve this question | |
  • 1
    Presumably you mean $4,800, not $48,000? – glibdud 1 hour ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.