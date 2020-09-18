0

I ordered an item online. It arrived to me one month later, but it was the wrong item. I informed the vendor of this, and they offered a partial refund. This is not acceptable to me as a customer; I was sent an item I did not pay for, I want a full refund. The vendor refuses to provide this to me. Can I have my bank cancel this transaction since the vendor charged me and then delivered a different item?

