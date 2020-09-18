Lukas Walton offloads stake in First Solar shares

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) announces secondary offering of 8.65M common shares from Lukas T. Walton, or approximately 8.2%, of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

Why would Lukas Walton do this? Telling the world you are selling 8.2% of a company's outstanding stock seems like it will cause a market crash (because there's more shares being traded now, plus people will speculate that you think FSLR's prospects are not good), which is indeed what happened, FSLR crashed by over 10% yesterday. If the stock price crashes, then Lukas Walton also gets less money from the sale. It seems to his advantage to simply sell on the open market without fanfare.

What is the point of telling the world that you are selling such a substantial position?