0

I'm in a unique situation, and I'm not sure what taxes I owe.

I've raised about $3,000 for a project to set up gaming sessions for kids at homeless shelters and hospitals by buying and selling things on Ebay. I've used this money to buy laptops, power adapters, etc. This project is not associated with a non-profit, it is just something I'm doing on my own.

I plan on doing this project for 9 months or so, and then I will either donate the laptops to a non-profit or sell the laptops and donate the resulting funds to a non-profit.

What taxes do I owe? Is there anything I can do to reduce the taxes I owe?

| |
New contributor
Dominic Abbott is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    Welcome. Tax questions need a country tag. Where are you? – Chris W. Rea 1 hour ago
0

This project is not associated with a non-profit, it is just something I'm doing on my own.

unfortunately, it would seem that

(1) You donated about $3000 to a charitable cause

(2) Unfortunately the cause is not a Government Registered™ Official Non-Profit®

Unfortunately (1) and (2) mean you're screwed: the $3000 is not a tax deduction :/

Note that the way you earned the money (you mention trading on EBay) is completely irrelevant. That is just "$3000 of income". It makes no difference at all how you earned it. On your tax return, you'll have an entry "I made $3000".

You mention that in the future you will either (A) donate some laptops or (B) donate some money, to a certain non-profit. Indeed, that will be a tax deduction.

For example, I just donated (a whole :O ) $200 to homeofhopeindia.org , which is indeed a Government Registered™ Official Non-Profit®, so I can deduct $200. Similarly you can deduct the gift-or-cash to the non-profit mentioned at the end of your question.

But again, regarding (1)/(2) above, you're screwed unfortunately, I believe.

| |

Your Answer

Dominic Abbott is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.