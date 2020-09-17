I'm in a unique situation, and I'm not sure what taxes I owe.

I've raised about $3,000 for a project to set up gaming sessions for kids at homeless shelters and hospitals by buying and selling things on Ebay. I've used this money to buy laptops, power adapters, etc. This project is not associated with a non-profit, it is just something I'm doing on my own.

I plan on doing this project for 9 months or so, and then I will either donate the laptops to a non-profit or sell the laptops and donate the resulting funds to a non-profit.

What taxes do I owe? Is there anything I can do to reduce the taxes I owe?