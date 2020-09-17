Call your local utility company, they will be able to tell you exactly how to transfer the utility bill to another party - you can likely find the phone number on your last bill. Some utility companies may allow you to do this online, so you can check their website as well.

As for the curtains, I'm not sure you'd be required to leave them as it's not really a fixture of the apartment, but I see little downside to doing so. The tenants will want to cover the windows with something, so they'll just wind up installing their own curtains or blinds and possibly damaging your wall, or asking you to do so. If you provide the curtains, the tenants will have to return them in the same condition at the end of their lease, so leaving them carries very little risk to you, and it would be a nice courtesy that will make the apartment more livable from day 1 for your tenants.