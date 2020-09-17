I just noticed that I could not buy stocks of an IPO during the beginning to the trade at 9:30am. I tried NYSE:AMWL this morning. I can only buy the stock of an IPO several hours later. Does anyone know why? Why does this happen? Is this the same for every IPO? Thanks
Is the IPO really at 9.30 am? If not mistaken, not all IPOs start at 9.30 am. – Flux 1 hour ago
Which IPO is this? Which country is this? – Flux 1 hour ago
It is in NYSE and the stock I tried this morning is NYSE:AMWL – Jerry Zhang 1 hour ago
I think it started at 9:30am, but I can be wrong. – Jerry Zhang 1 hour ago
1Does this answer your question? What happens on the NYSE during an IPO such that the first trade may take hours after the opening bell? – Flux 50 mins ago
In the US, IPOs tend to start trading at the open but due to dotting the I-s and crossing the T-s, sometimes they get delayed.
IOW, it can begin trading when the SEC gives its final approval and the underwriters and their specialists have matched buyers and sellers.
In the case of AMWL, it began trading at 12:54 PM EST.
Sorry that I am still new to stock trading. What do you mean "dotting the I-s and crossing the T-s"? Also, how do you find out AMWL start trading at 12:54? – Jerry Zhang 28 mins ago
@JerryZhang It's just an idiom in English. – nanoman 24 mins ago
"Dotting the I-s and crossing the T-s" means "getting all of your ducks in a row" :->). OK, enough idioms. When all requirements are met by the underwriters and they are ready to "hit the ground running" :-) , the IPO opens. I looked up Time and Sales to see the time trading opened. In hindsight I realize that I assumed that my broker's data is timely. In this case, it was since there's a news story on the web stating 12:54 PM. – Bob Baerker 12 mins ago