Say your favorite friend or relative has a new child, or perhaps a toddler.

You want to give/invest $5000 to the youth in question .... so it will only be available in say 20 or 25 years.

So essentially, "how to invest 5 grand for 20 years".

It would seem that you want, in a word, high-risk high-returns. And you'd want to beat inflation?

But it has to be a perfectly stable entity, and, simple/reliable mechanically over such a long time span. (eg, there's no chance Robinhood will even be here in 20 years, so that would be an epic of paperwork in the future for the youth in question.)

I was surprised to find - perhaps I've missed it - that there are not specific products offered like this. You know, the Fidelity 25 Year Grandma or the Vanguard Thoughtful Uncle product. I assumed the market would be packed with such products but no?

I know nothing about bonds/similar, so maybe that's an easy answer I just don't know about.

Regarding physicals (chunks of gold, gems, stuff from Sotheby's etc) you can't time anything like that over 20 years, it's way too short, it's swing trading. (Although it fits perfectly on the convenience/etc aspects.)

It would seem to me that real estate is a perfect solution, if the monetary scale was much bigger. So, if you're so rich you want to give $500,000 to your new niece, you'd buy her a flat and forget it for 20 years. Awesome! It passes all the tests above so (1) totally stable, will be perfectly OK title-wise in 20 years (2) easy mechanically (3) fits the mold of "with reasonable luck, high capital growth over 20 years". (Even some income along the way after fees etc!) But that's no good for amounts like $5000.

Anyway there are lots of experts on here - how would you $5000 for 20-30 years?

And indeed, are there Products fitted for this purpose (which I assumed there surely would be).

One problem is the damned internationalness of Kids These Days. So, your new niece is an ordinary New Zealand citizen born in Kansas. But in 25 years, she'll be a Korean citizen doing K-pop lighting design living in Shanghai and only speaking Russian. WTH right?

For this reason I wondered if there was a solution from the typically "International" jurisdictions, Switzerland etc.

{Indeed, again I assumed Swiss companies galore would offer WiseGrandpa™ -type products, it would be right up their alley - perhaps I just missed it?)

{One note. I appreciate that in many jurisdictions, there are tax advantaged schemes to savings related to tertiary education. I am NOT interested in that case.}