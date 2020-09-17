2

NY state here. I have a very small single member, member managed (I'm the member) LLC that has elected to be taxed as an S-corporation (this might be important).

The LLC is running a little light on money and I'd like to put some personal money from my checking account into it so that the LLC can cover some operating expenses. I want to do this legally and aboveboard, and I would like this to be considered equity and not a loan (unless a loan is the only way to go here).

Am I allowed to put my own personal money into the LLC/S-corp and consider it an "equity investment" in the company? Is that investment taxable? What are the rules/constraints surrounding this transfer of personal money to company funds?

  • Why don't you want to contribute funds as a loan? Typically this is a cleaner way to get repaid tax-free once your corp is actually generating cash. Knowing your thinking here is necessary for a proper response. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 14 mins ago

