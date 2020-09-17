3

I ran across this offer (German) which basically promises me 1000 euros for free (or rather, they give me an additional 4 euros), and as far as the given offer shows, there are no further costs or other drawbacks. Given that this is a well known German site (with German consumer regulations) I would pretty much trust the given conditions.

This seems dubious. My interpretation is that this means that the lender expects the market to fall more than 0.4% within the next year which is an obvious bet. However, for someone who has no doubt being able to pay the monthly 83 euros (i.e., long term employed), this should be an obviously (too) good deal. Assuming that the market will eventually (within the next 10+ years) recover, investing the money into the stock market would guarantee profit, or at least somebody else covered your investment fees.

Given that the bet of market recovery within the next 10+ years is rather low risk*, I get the feeling I am missing something as the lender could do the same themselves.

Why would a lender offer such conditions?

*) There is a risk that this is not the case, but if the market stagnates or goes down over the next 10+ years, we most likely have other issues at hand than the gain or loss of 4 euros.

Since 18 September last year, the European Central Bank has paid -0.5% on overnight deposits from Eurozone banks. If the bank is charging you -0.4% interest, they’re still doing better than they would be if they weren’t lending the money out.

Banks do all kinds of crazy things to attract customers. Paying 4 euros seems like a very low price for customer acquisition. So really the thought is that you would get this loan from them and be their customer for life.

For some people, there are a lot of better ways to earn 4 euros. The hassle of having to make a monthly payment may not be worth it.

I would be tempted to take this offer. Borrow the money, use it to earn more money, and set up an auto draft. And that is really the power of this offer; I am a person that does not borrow money. By giving me a small amount of money, I am tempted to become a customer.

When you consider banks here in the US will give customers hundreds of dollars to open a checking account, this seems like a small price to pay even when one factors in defaults on the loans.

As Pete B. said, it's most likely customer acquisition. However, I'd be wary of two things:

  • Any hidden costs, e.g. a monthly fee for your monthly payment, variable interest rate, any add-ons like a permanent bank account with that bank (with a monthly fee), etc. With these costs the bank might the winning party here.
  • Advertisement agreements, e.g. agreeing to be contacted via phone, mail, or email.

Also, stocks are not necessarily the best investment option for a 12 month period. What if there's a huge, 2nd virus wave over Christmas? Personally I think there's too much volatility within one year. Better options might be short term bonds or discount certificates.

I think you are making it overly complicated with "long term employed" and "market recovery within the next 10+ years". There is no need to invest the borrowed money in stocks. Just keep it in a savings/checking account (those presumably don't pay significant interest, but don't cost interest either). Make the monthly payments out of the account and you will have an extra €4 left at the end. That is sufficient to show this is a good deal (assuming there are no hidden fees). Any additional investment strategy is optional.

Incidentally: "market to fall more than 0.4% within the next year which is an obvious bet" -- this is wrong (and irrelevant) -- stocks are a risky investment and their expected return is not the same as the risk-free interest rate. See here.

    However, check twice before depositing money.
Don't forget this is a credit just like any other. It will affect your credit rating. This will be good if everything happens just as planned, but bad if problems occur. The credit will show up until paid back, so if you need another credit until then, you might get problems, as you already have one.

Lastly, your rights as a customer may be reduced, e.g. regarding premature canceling. I could find hints about 0% credits only and seems to have become better in the last years, but negative payments are so new no court had to rule about them yet.

