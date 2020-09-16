The answer is probably pretty universal, but I'm in the United States. If I have a broker investing money on my behalf or if I invest my money myself in stocks or mutual funds (what's the general term for these sorts of things?) via, say, Charles Schwab, how do my taxes get paid? Does the brokerage automatically send Uncle Sam his cut or do I have to send the IRS a check?
You will have to declare the taxes on your yearly or quarterly filing (depending on how you file and when the brokerage gives you statements). You are then responsible for making up the difference, if any, in taxes owed to the IRS via check or other e-pay options.
In the US, capital gains taxes aren't levied on individual transactions - they're aggregated for the entire calendar year. Normally taxes aren't withheld from brokerage activity unless you are doing something like withdrawing funds from an IRA, where the withdrawal is taxed like normal income. One reason for not withholding at the transaction level is that capital gains can be offset by losses, and since the brokerage won't credit you tax for losses, it would usually lead to too much over-withholding. Plus many investors will have thousands of transaction, which would be an additional burden on the brokerages to withhold properly.
When you file your taxes after the year is over, all of your capital gains and losses are netted (based on short- or long-term gains) and added to your overall tax liability. Depending on how much tax you owe and how much was withheld from other sources (e.g. your salary) you will either have to pay additional tax or get a refund.
If you only have income from trading securities you probably will want to pay estimated taxes quarterly. That way you can avoid any underpayment penalties. You'll probably also want to hire a CPA to do that for you :)
How would I inadvertently underpay? From my understanding, I just pay what I owe by the end of the tax year and that's that, no? – PiKindOfGuy 26 mins ago
Do I get a document from the brokerage telling me how much I owe in taxes? – PiKindOfGuy 25 mins ago
You don't pay taxes when you or your broker invests money on your behalf. Taxes are due when you sell investments and there are capital gains. You are responsible for making the appropriate tax payments to the IRS.
In the U.S. investors receive the full amount of dividends received from American companies. However, many foreign governments withhold taxes on dividends from companies in their jurisdiction.
The brokerage firm will provide tax documents detailing tax information (dividends, interest, margin interest borrow fees, capital gains, foreign taxes paid, etc. They have no idea what your income is or what your tax bracket is so they have no clue how much you owe in taxes. That is your responsibility to figure out (or your accountant's). – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago