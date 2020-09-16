I'm playing around in Excel attempting to get the total months to pay off a credit card. I'm not looking to pay off by a certain date. I just want to know how long it will take me to pay off what I currently own. Adjusting the monthly payment from minimum amount due, to adding a few extra hundred dollars to watch the months come down.

I have the APR, Monthly Min Due %, and the Balance, and I know I can just take the total balance and divide that by my monthly amount and that will give me the total months, if I had 0 interest and no more charges.

But what I am looking for is how to include the APR into the calculation. What is the formula where I don't have to make a giant spread sheet with multiple rows showing each months principle balance and pay off etc..? I just want to be able to plug in my monthly amount I want to pay, and watch the months go up or down.